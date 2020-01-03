For Baltimore-based photographer Nolan Ryan Trowe, winning a $15,000 grant from Getty Images is all about freedom. It affirms that he’s on to something with his latest project, documenting the everyday lives of a group of his friends in New York’s Harlem who, like him, live with physical disabilities. It means he can continue doing it the way he wants to do it, on his schedule, without anyone breathing down his neck about deadlines or subject matter or trying a different approach.