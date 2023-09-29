Film, festival explore Edgar Allan Poe’s life and mysterious last days in Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Shortly before Edgar Allan Poe died Oct. 7, 1849, a Baltimore Sun typesetter reportedly found him in a Baltimore tavern, filthy and delirious. Friends took him to a nearby hospital where, days later, at the age of 40, he took his last breath.

“When someone dies that mysteriously, that young” people latch onto it, said Mark Redfield, a Baltimore actor and filmmaker, who admits that he, too, became “completely fascinated by [Poe’s] very short life” and considers it central to October’s “spooky season.”

Advertisement

In 2006, he released a micro-budget film called “The Death of Poe,” in which he stars as the ill-fated author and suggests voter fraud might be behind Poe’s early death (more on that later). Harbor East Cinemas plans to screen the film Oct. 6, in advance of The International Edgar Allan Poe Festival & Awards event happening that weekend — the 174th anniversary of the author’s untimely demise.

The free, two-day annual festival, put on by nonprofit Poe Baltimore, offers literary-minded and macabre-obsessed Baltimoreans a chance to unite and out-of-towners the opportunity to get to know the city via one of its most iconic historical figures.

Advertisement

The Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum on North Amity Street is “a bucket list kind of place” to visit, said Enrica Jang, executive director of Poe Baltimore, which operates the 620-square-foot national historic landmark, where Poe is said to have lived with relatives from around 1832 to 1835.

The weekend festival is “a great way to kick off the Halloween season,” Jang said, adding that the nonprofit’s “secret goal” is to draw as many visitors as Sleepy Hollow, New York, and Salem, Massachusetts.

The right side of the duplex was Edgar Allan Poe's home at what was then 3 Amity Street (now 203 N. Amity Street). (Edgar Allan Poe Society/Edgar Allan Poe Society)

Last year, the festival drew a crowd of 2,500 over two days, the biggest turnout to date, Jang said. This year’s event will feature vendors, food, entertainment and tours, along with a ceremony recognizing winners of the “Saturday Visiter Awards.” The contest drew entries from around the world, submitted earlier this year in one of two categories: original pieces inspired by Poe or adaptations of Poe’s life or writing.

“A lot of his stories are still [taught] in schools … when a lot of what you learn really sinks in the deepest,” Alex Zavistovich, who founded and serves as the artist director of The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre, said. The Baltimore-based group describes itself as “the only theatre company in the world focusing on the adaptation and performance of the works of Edgar Allan Poe.”

The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre will participate in this year’s festival and is collaborating with Poe Baltimore to host the screening of Redfield’s film. The 80-minute movie, in black and white with color sequences, first premiered at a Manchester, England, film festival in 2006 before its U.S. debut at The Charles Theatre in Baltimore that same year. With a budget under $12,000, the film’s shooting schedule spanned only 12 days.

Weekend Watch Weekly Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Theories about the cause of Poe’s death range from alcohol- and carbon-monoxide poisoning to rabies, fueled by those willing to speculate — and exaggerate.

“Poe was very famous,” Jang said. “Even Poe’s doctor, the physician that attends to him in his final hours, [that person] dines out for the rest of his life talking about the last days of Poe. And what starts out as a simple death in the hospital turns into [one with] deathbed speeches and extra symptoms.”

Baltimore filmmaker and actor Mark Redfield behind Westminster Hall and Burying Ground where Edgar Allan Poe was originally buried in 1849 in an unmarked grave. The stone was placed there in 1913 after the writer was reburied in the front of the church in 1875 under a monument dedicated to him. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

There was reason to believe that Poe had felt ill before his fateful final days, Jang said. But many also suspect that Poe was subjected to “cooping,” a form of voter fraud in which the victim was liquored up and forced to vote repeatedly, in different disguises, for a chosen candidate. It was an election day when Poe was discovered muttering incoherently at Gunner’s Hall tavern, which also was used as a polling place on East Lombard Street.

Advertisement

“There’s a reason why Baltimore was nicknamed ‘Mobtown,’” said Zavistovich, who’s a fan of the theory, as is Redfield. The cooping theory is the story that Redfield runs with in his film, which was mostly shot on sets in Glen Burnie, with some scenes filmed in Baltimore.

In the 17 years since the creation of his movie, Redfield, now 60, said he has continued to fall down the Poe rabbit hole, and will have a three-episode cameo in Netflix’s upcoming series “The Fall of the House of Usher,” an adaptation of Poe’s 1839 short story being released Oct. 12.

“I can’t escape Poe,” Redfield said. “Poe’s stories still speak to us today.”

Tickets for “The Death of Poe,” playing at Harbor East Cinemas Friday, Oct. 6, are $25. The film screening will start at 8 p.m. and will be followed by a panel discussion between Mark Redfield and David Gaylin, president of the Edgar Allan Poe Society of Baltimore.