With coronavirus concerns, Thanksgiving will be anything but normal this year. How are you adapting your plans?

Large family gatherings — and lots of food — are hallmarks of the Thanksgiving holiday.
With coronavirus cases on the rise in Maryland, state and local officials have been asking residents to consider virtual gatherings and limit travel this year to avoid further spread of the virus. Despite the popularized story of the holiday, Thanksgiving is also a day of mourning, not celebration, for indigenous people, who have protested the holiday for decades,
If you’re doing something creative this year to recreate your typical Thanksgiving plans, tell us how below.