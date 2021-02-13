A mom’s job is to help find the right balance for sibling dynamics among her children

Years ago, when the boys were four and our daughter was two, we stopped at Dunkin’ Donuts after a family outing to get the kids a treat.
While we were eating, our oldest noticed that his baby sister was distracted, and reached over and grabbed her doughnut, which she’d only nibbled. She caught him mid-steal.
“Nooo! That’s mine ,” she yelled, tears springing to her eyes. I prepared myself for a meltdown.
Instead, my cunning boy simply split his sister’s doughnut, gave her one half and kept the other for himself. Instead of a meltdown, she cheered up instantly. “Look Mommy,” she said, smiling sweetly at me. “[He] shared with me!”
I remember then that I said nothing about the con he’d just pulled; I just sipped my coffee and smiled back at her. After all, siblings have to negotiate their way through the world with their brothers and sisters shaping their days. Who was I to stand in the way? And also, I remember thinking, when you’re the mother of three preschoolers, quiet beats fair every day of the week and twice on Sunday.
Now, however, as the children have gotten older and more settled into themselves, I find it harder and harder to hold back from interfering with the sibling dynamics that play out in our house every day.
Though our baby girl behaves exactly the way you’d think the youngest and only girl-child would, our doughnut-filching oldest has grown to embody the textbook characteristics of a middle child, and the actual middle child acts like a straight-out-of-central-casting eldest.
That means that the oldest (by 90 long minutes) is very often overshadowed by the demands of his coddled, self-loving sister and the bossiness of his controlling, center-of-attention-loving brother. (I use those adjectives with love!)
Our firstborn has the lumpy middle seat in the car, because the other two wanted the windows. When presented with a choice, he lets his brother pick first. If we ask, “What’s everyone want for dinner?”— even though he is the one whose love language is food — he easily demurs if his siblings choose delivery from an eatery he didn’t want.
His favorite words are, “It’s OK.”
Very often, I admit, I am grateful for his acquiescence. He is the easygoing child parents pray for — laid back, go with the flow, unruffled by plan changes, short tempers or minor disappointments. When I have had to deliver bad news to the lot of them, where the other two are potential landmines, his grace is fortifying and heartwarming.
But almost as often, I am troubled by how readily he gives way so that others can get their way.
It’s true that his selflessness defuses any number of potential explosions in a house full of pre-adolescents. But I no longer know if quiet beats fair — at least not all the time.
So my husband and I have learned when to strategically intervene. Though sisters and brothers have to navigate their own relationships within the family unit, it’s our job as parents to ensure that no one child always gets the short end of the sibling stick.
So we have to modify democracy in our house from time to time. We (quite literally) force the oldest to take the bigger piece, or the window seat, or the most fun part of a shared activity, even if it means the other two are unhappy. It’s not enough that everyone gets the same, unless our laid back boy gets what he needs, at least every now and then. Equity over equality in our house, as it should be in the world.
It’s tricky stuff, I confess. And we don’t always get it right.
But we will keep doing our best to make sure all three of our children get their fair share in this house, and in society. Unless, of course, we’re at Dunkin’ Donuts. Then I just want to be left alone to sip my hot beverage quietly — and may the sharpest (hungriest) sibling win.
Tanika Davis is a former Baltimore Sun reporter who works in communications at Constellation. She and her husband have twin 10-year-old sons, an 8-year-old daughter, a perpetually messy house and rapidly appearing gray hairs. She also needs a nap. She can be reached at tanikawhite@gmail.com. Her column appears monthly.