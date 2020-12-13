A sad sign of the times: My daughter included face masks on her Christmas wish list

Across the nation, we have been lumbering under the weight of a deadly pandemic for nearly 10 months. Our children have become so accustomed to the not-so-new normal, my 8-year-old not only understands that she has to wear a face mask when in public or in a closed space with someone who doesn’t live in our home, she actually wants to have a fresh and fruit-covered assortment of choices to pick from when she does.