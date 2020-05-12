Her twins were too quick out the womb. But they’ve made it to another happy, healthy and joyous Mother’s Day | COMMENTARY

My aunt and cousins were in town, and to celebrate, my mother planned a seafood feast, complete with my favorite food of all time: lobster. My husband and I couldn't get down to Mom's house in Prince George’s County fast enough. Our boys – our first babies – were due in June, and I was heavy with pregnancy and downright miserable. I couldn't sit for long periods of time or stand without tiring. Climbing stairs was out of the question. And that day, I realized that eating was also a chore. I barely touched my bowl of sweet lobster meat, sprinkled with fresh lemon juice and soaked in melted butter. Anyone who knows me knows this was a sign of severe distress.