The unusual sound of quiet is a sure sign that there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic

But nothing gave me more optimism than that Sunday’s sound of silence, moments after realizing the children were out of the house and I had forgotten they were gone. Thankfully, they seemed to remember easily just how to be outdoor children again. They ran and they rode and hid and sought. They came in for the night reluctantly, sweaty and “smelling like outside” and tired enough not to resist the reinstatement of a normal bedtime. There are still screens, mind you, more than we’d like. Now that they have learned that they can stay in touch with their friends through FaceTime and team-gaming, I don’t know that we’ll ever get them back to where they were pre-COVID. But I think I can learn to be OK with that.