Here’s hoping my boys and their sister one day get to live happily, and unstereotypically, ever after

Son No. 2: “I think that women can do anything if they put their mind to it. I think that they aren’t just meant to, like, cook and clean and be a housewife and you know, get married, and take care of the kids. They’re so much more than that. They can go on vacations and be with their friends, and not cook and clean. They don’t have to be married. You can be by yourself traveling the world with your $1,000 a week. Wait. Is that a lot of money?”