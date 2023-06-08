On Max’s ‘Swiping America,’ a former Howard County resident travels U.S. with other singles in search of romantic connection

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Like most people, Maryland native Kesun Lee had never before lived in front of a camera or film crew. So when she embarked on the journey of being cast for “Swiping America,” a new dating documentary series, she promised herself the option to back out if it felt uncomfortable.

“It never felt like that, it felt actually crazy normal and natural, so I kind of just went for it,” said Lee, a 36-year-old who grew up in Howard County. “It wasn’t like anything else that I had heard of before — it definitely didn’t feel like reality TV by any means.”

“Swiping America” follows Lee and three other New York City singles — Ashleigh Warren, 31; Reagan Baker, 38; and Kris Kelkar, 30 — across the country in their search for romantic connection.

The first two installments of the eight-episode show will debut June 15 on Max (formerly HBO Max), followed by four more episodes June 22 and the final two June 29. Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram are the series’ creators and executive producers.

“I’m looking for my husband, hello,” says Lee, a real estate agent and a Leo, in a confessional on the show, which pairs footage of the show’s cast on dates and spending time together.

Kesun Lee, 36, is part of the cast for "Swiping America," a new dating documentary series that premieres June 15 on Max. (Greg Endries)

But finding love is not entirely in the eligible bachelor’s and bachelorettes’ hands; producers swipe through potential matches on their behalf to set them up on a slew of first dates. In Asheville, Miami, Austin, New Orleans, Santa Fe, Boulder, Seattle and Honolulu, the show’s leads explore new dating pools and grow closer with one another.

During casting, Warren and Ingram were searching for “singles that were frustrated with dating life in New York City, but still optimistic that their person is out there somewhere,” the producers told The Baltimore Sun via email.

“Kesun is a total catch and had us at hello,” they added. “Her success, optimism, personality and eagerness to find a husband had us excited to be the ones to help her find him.”

The casting process kicked off in the spring of 2021 and filming began in early 2022, Lee said. After an initial meeting to gauge their on-screen chemistry, the four singles were instructed to avoid further contact so they could get to know one another in an authentic way once filming began, according to Lee.

“One of my favorite things that happened during filming was our friendship really blossomed, and it’s so genuine,” she said about the close-knit cast. “Traveling with people, you really get to know them on a different level.”

From left, Kesun Lee, Reagan Baker, Kris Kelkar and Ashleigh Warren in "Swiping America" on Max. (Greg Endries)

The University of Maryland philosophy major is no stranger to spontaneous travel; in 2010, Lee booked a one-way flight to Sydney, Australia, anticipating that she’d stay a few months. She ended up meeting her first boyfriend and living there for four years.

On “Swiping America,” Lee dated — and dated, and dated. Her meet-ups with local strangers were arranged entirely by producers, she said, likening the process to speed dating. Altogether, the four cast members went on 140 dates.

“I spent a lot of the time, honestly, just calming other people’s nerves,” she explained. “You kind of always know, within the first 30 seconds, if there’s chemistry or if there’s a spark there.”

On the show, awkward moments from each of the leads’ “date zero” meetings, as the first dates are called, take center stage in rapid succession. There are odd glances, fumbled comments and strange questions.

There’s also plenty of endearing quirkiness.

“That’s part of my love language … knowing how weird I can get with you,” said Lee, who went to Hammond High School in Columbia.

When not dating, the show’s cast members — who lived and traveled together — find themselves plunging into ice baths, perusing sex toy shops and trying on wedding dresses. But it isn’t all outlandish outings; Warren, Baker and Kelkar also spend time poring over new dating matches and digging deep into their own hurdles.

“The four of us hung out all the time, constantly,” Lee said.

Warren, who goes by “Ash,” is introduced as a Brooklyn-based entrepreneur and identifies as a “soft masc” lesbian, she says on the show. Baker, an artist and hairstylist, was previously married at the age of 22 in Las Vegas. Then there’s Kelkar, who is half Indian and a first-generation American. He works as a data scientist and met his last serious boyfriend on Tinder.

“[We] are so different and diverse,” said Lee, who’s Korean American.

Poster courtesy of Max (Courtesy of Max)

Bringing the “perfect friend group” together was part of the plan to help them find love, according to the show’s creators.

“Strong friendships can help you see and focus on what you are looking for in a life partner,” Ingram and Warren said.

By the final episode, the four singles select one of their dates to join them in Hawaii. Lee won’t reveal what happens next. When she spoke with The Sun, Lee said she hadn’t yet watched the show’s finale, but planned to do so with Warren, Baker and Kelkar over FaceTime.

“I think we’re all going to be crying,” said Lee, who now lives in Charleston, South Carolina, but returns home often to visit her mom in Ellicott City.

Though she never dated in Maryland, her advice after coming off the show still carries weight for Baltimoreans looking for love.

“Just be open and as honest with yourself as possible. ... Do you really like this person?” Lee said. “Taking ego out of dating is the hardest thing to do, but it’s the most important thing to do.”