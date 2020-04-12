xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

SUNkids at HOME

Baltimore Sun
Apr 12, 2020 7:30 AM
SUNkid News is a weekly package of stories and visuals for young readers, ages 5 to 18.

Print the puzzles and images at home. Color in the pictures and then share your creations with us on Facebook at facebook.com/baltimoresun.com

kidnews
Puzzles:

Page 1 of 20200411word-salsaA

Spot the difference

Can you spot 10 differences between two deceptively similar pictures?

Page 1 of 20200414spotdifference
Page 1 of 20200412jumbleA
Page 1 of 20200412jumbleA

Answers:

(Sarah)
