Five nearby end-of-season getaways that will keep the summer vibe going

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A mountain view of Allegany County in Western Maryland, where visitors can enjoy 70,000 acres of majestic nature, trails, history, and outdoor adventure. (mdmountainside.com)

Summer is sighing its last steamy goodbyes, but there’s still time for a quick sojourn before the season slips away later this month. Be it artful adventures, outdoor escapades, or a chance at Lady Luck, a getaway is close at hand in Maryland and the vicinity.

Read on for a few short travel hops, where one can savor summertime’s last hurrah before easing into fall.

Advertisement

The great outdoors in Allegany County

A mountain view of Allegany County in Western Maryland, where visitors can enjoy 70,000 acres of majestic nature, trails, history, and outdoor adventure. (mdmountainside.com)

Allegany County, dubbed the “Mountain Side of Maryland,” is a destination where small town charm meets the great outdoors.

This picturesque place of soaring cliffs, deep canyons and scenic mountain vistas is Instagram worthy. Boasting some 70,000 acres of public land with green verdant forests in summer, and riotous hues of foliage come fall, Allegany offers “an unparalleled experience for all lovers of nature and the outdoors,” said Ashli Workman, the county’s director of tourism.

Advertisement

Cyclists can pedal along the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage or the 185-mile towpath at C & O Canal Historic National Park. At Rocky Gap State Park, myriad hiking trails, camping, canoeing and kayaking await. For anglers, fishing in Lake Habeeb, hailed for its blue waters, is as relaxing as it is bountiful.

Meanwhile, the “twin cities” of Cumberland and Frostburg are both designated arts districts, replete with galleries, theater and music venues.

Frostburg melds history and college vibes, with nearby Frostburg State University. Stroll Main Street to explore everything from an indie bookseller (Main Street Books) to a music store carrying vinyl (Yellow K Records) to a family-run chocolatier (McFarland Candies). Choose from a slew of places to dine or enjoy a coffee klatsch.

In Cumberland, board the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, featuring refurbished locomotives, including one that is among the world’s largest steam engines. Passengers can book themed trains — think murder mystery on the rails — that traverse the Allegheny Mountains, all part of the sweeping, multistate Appalachian region.

Wrap up your trip with an edible souvenir. Western Maryland Lemonade is bottled locally in small batches with fresh ingredients like pawpaws (a fruit with a mango/banana/citrus-y flavor), autumn olive and wine berries. The sip makes for a lingering taste of summer.

More info: mdmountainside.com or visitmaryland.org

New museums, exhibits in D.C.

The hero costume worn by Chadwick Boseman in the "Black Panther" is one of many highlights of the "Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures" exhibit at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. (Josh Weilepp/Smithsonian Institution, National Museum of African American History and Culture)

Just as the monuments and memorials that dot the nation’s capital are a must see for visitors, so too are its multitude of museums and galleries. Art enthusiasts can plan a day trip or weekend museum crawl across the district.

Start at ARTECHOUSE, a visually dazzling museum with cutting edge, digital, experiential art and technology-driven exhibits. “Beyond The Light,” an artful exploration of the universe that was created in collaboration with NASA, opens Sept. 15.

Advertisement

Next, head to the National Mall and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Curators recently unveiled “Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures,” which combines art, music, pop culture and history. Highlights range from “Black Panther” comic book and film memorabilia to acclaimed sci-fi author Octavia Butler’s typewriter and the uniform actress Nichelle Nichols’ character Lt. Nyoto Uhura wore on “Star Trek.”

One newer site is Rubell Museum DC, which opened last year in a restored glass and brick Georgian Revival style building that was originally an elementary school. The museum boasts a vast contemporary collection with paintings, sculpture, photography, video, and installations that is the vision of collectors Mera and Don Rubell, their son Jason, and family.

“The museum’s historic setting in a place of learning invites the public to explore what artists can teach us about the world we live in and the issues with which we are wrestling as individuals and as a society” said Mera Rubell.

Marvin Gaye, a Washington, D.C. native who attended public schools there, provided inspiration for the museum’s “What’s Going On” exhibition, which draws its title from the singer’s groundbreaking 1971 album. The group exhibit features works from more than 50 artists, including Baltimore’s own John Waters.

At the National Portrait Gallery, a new exhibition titled “One Life: Frederick Douglass,” highlights the famed Maryland born abolitionist. It will be on display through April. Also, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, which has been closed for a two-year renovation, reopens Oct. 21 and will offer free admission on Oct. 22.

More info: washington.org.

Advertisement

A boat trip to Smith Island

A sunset is seen from Rhodes Point on Smith Island. (Somerset County Tourism)

A journey to Smith Island can turn landlubbers into adventurous seafarers. The remote isle (population about 200) is situated in the heart of the Chesapeake Bay, and is accessible only by boat.

Yet its rich history, which harks back to Indigenous people, and its current fragility amid climate change, makes for a timely visit.

The 9-mile island chain is made up of three tiny villages. The largest is Ewell, connected by bridge to Rhodes Point, while Tylerton is on a neighboring island.

Slow-paced and traditional, Smith Island has long relied upon the crab, oyster and maritime industries. Today, tourism is part of the economic equation.

“It’s a small town and nice to visit,” said Betty Jo Tyler, a Smith Island native, trained sea captain and entrepreneur.

One side of her family owns Bayside Inn and Restaurant, while other relatives run Smith Island Cruises; it operates a vessel from different points to the island.

Advertisement

“We’re usually in full swing up to Labor Day,” she said. Although bustling in the 90′s, tourism has dropped off some, she said, “especially during COVID.”

Those who come, can enjoy bird-watching, bike rides, sailing and renting golf carts to meander round the island.

An essential stop is the Smith Island Cultural Center in Ewell, which has a museum and gift shop. The Smith Island Bakery is one of the places that carries the popular state dessert, Smith Island Cake, a multilayered confection with chocolate fudge icing.

More info: smithisland.org or visitmaryland.org

Get lucky at a casino

Scenes from the casino floor at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in June 2022. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

While the glittering lights of Las Vegas, and the beaches of Atlantic City may beckon, world-class gaming no longer requires a flight or lengthy drive.

At National Harbor, a waterfront destination set against the panoramic backdrop of the Potomac River, MGM National Harbor offers a 24-story, 308-room resort with a two-level casino spanning 160,000 square feet complete with slots, table games and poker. There’s also a world-class spa and salon; high-end retail; an entertainment theater; and restaurants from renowned chefs.

Advertisement

While guests can sample a variety of fare, a new restaurant, Bread + Butter, offers a menu with homestyle, All-American classic dishes inspired by diner eats. Loaded fries, avocado toast, and coconut cream pie are just a sampling of the menu.

“Whether looking for a quick bite in the morning, a leisurely lunch or a late-night snack, you’ll find just what your palate craves,” said MGM National Harbor’s executive chef Anthony Cieplinski.

Even closer to home is Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland at Arundel Mills in Hanover. It offers gaming as well as shopping, dining, entertainment and hotel accommodations in one convenient location.

Weekend Watch Weekly Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

For non-gambling guests, there are comedy shows at The Hall (Kevin Hart was a recent headliner), live sporting events viewing at Sports & Social, a movie theater and a large variety of restaurants and stores.

More info: nationalharbor.com, mgmnationalharbor.com or maryland.livecasinohotel.com

Take a foodie journey to Philly

Sink your teeth into an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Top picks include Pat's King of Steaks, in business since 1930. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun Photo)

Philadelphia’s famous cheesesteaks come to mind when one thinks of culinary traditions in the City of Brotherly Love, but that’s only the start.

Advertisement

Pat’s King of Steaks, in business since 1930, is credited as the inventor of the iconic chopped steak sandwich with toppings. Today, countless variations exist (seafood, vegetarian, chicken) at such eateries as FoodChasers’ Kitchen, a small Black women-owned business where The Jalen Special cheesesteak earned a shoutout from the Philadelphia Eagles star NFL quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Visitors can take their taste buds to the next level by exploring some of Philadelphia’s James Beard Award nominees and winners. In 2023, the city notched winners for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic (Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon of Kalaya) and Outstanding Restaurant (Friday Saturday Sunday). Other local foodie favorites include Israeli-inspired cuisine at Zahav and Indonesian fare at Hardena.

No culinary road trip here is complete without a stop at the historic Reading Terminal Market, an indoor food hall and marketplace dating to 1892. It features dozens of family-owned vendors and other merchants offering eats ranging from cinnamon-scented apple dumplings to soul food, hummus to corn dogs. Bassetts Ice Cream, established in 1861, today remains owned and operated by the same family. Check out its menu of over 40 flavors, from vanilla to matcha, for a sweet end-of-summer lick.

More info: visitphilly.com