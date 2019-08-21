Meet some of the shop cats of Baltimore

If “the dog is man’s best friend,” as poet and longtime Baltimore resident Ogden Nash once wrote, then the cat is most certainly humankind’s best frenemy. You know, the kind that smacks your face every morning when they’re hungry, passes up the new $50 cat tree for the cardboard box it came in, proudly brings you all-but-dead rodents and sharpens their claws all over your new furniture — and has the nerve, after all of that, to contemptuously stare at you, like you did something wrong.
Despite these quirks (or maybe because of them), cat lovers can’t get enough of their feline friends. For those that host cats in their stores or businesses, their furry colleagues offer not only the expected adorableness, but also pest deterrents, branding inspiration and extra incentive for customers who like cats more than ... well, anything else.
Numerous whiskered workers call the city of Baltimore’s commercial sector home. Learn about five such retail cats before visiting them the next time you need some craft beer, a bite to eat or some gardening shears.