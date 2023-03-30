Baltimore’s Stacy Keibler to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

After a celebrated career as an actress, model, cheerleader, dancer and professional wrestler, Baltimore’s own Stacy Keibler is about to earn a new title when she’s inducted Friday into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE announced the forthcoming accolade on Monday, noting that she’d be joining the Class of 2023′s Óscar “Rey Mysterio” Gutiérrez, Keiji “The Great Muta” Muto and Andy Kaufman. The induction ceremony will be Friday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles; Baltimore fans can tune in via streaming on Peacock at 10 p.m.

Stacy Keibler, who is from Baltimore, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Keibler, 43, who is from Rosedale, attended St. Clement Mary Hofbauer School, Catholic High School and Towson University. In addition to landing acting gigs and modeling jobs, she got her start as a Baltimore Ravens cheerleader at the age of 18.

Keibler, now a mom of three, spent more than five years as a professional wrestler in the early 2000s.

She started her WCW stint with “The Nitro Girls,” after winning a contest to join the posse, before becoming a manager under the name “Ms. Hancock.” In the ring with WWE, Keibler stoked rivalries between herself and Patricia “Trish Stratus” Stratigeas, Jacqueline Moore and Nora “Molly Holly” Benshoof.

Keibler has also appeared in shows “SmackDown” and “Raw.” She was a finalist on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and appeared on the network’s drama series “What About Brian.”