Solange Knowles selects Baltimore Museum of Art for film screening

When Solange Knowles asked to screen an extended director’s cut of the art film accompanying her latest album at the Baltimore Museum of Art, they offered her multiple locations. She chose the quaint intimacy of Lexington Market. The Baltimore Museum of Art’s Lexington Market branch will host free screenings of Solange Knowles’ art film to accompany her latest album, “When I Get Home.”
“This is a very big name in a very small space,” BMA chief education officer Gamynne Guillottee said.
The 41-minute film, directed and edited by Knowles, is an “exploration of origin and spiritual expedition that confronts how much of us have we taken or left behind in our evolutions and how much fear determines this,” according to a news release. Contributing directors include Alan Ferguson, Terence Nance and Maryland Institute College of Art graduate Jacolby Satterwhite. The film features sculptures, architectural wonders and other artistic elements.
According to Guillottee, Knowles chose the Baltimore museum and, more specifically, the Lexington Market location because she wanted the screening to be in a non-traditional space.
“She has felt both an affinity for the city as well as an affinity for the work that we’re doing in and around the community at the BMA,” she said. “[Knowles] wanted to reach communities that wouldn’t otherwise necessarily see the work within a museum context.” Knowles declined to comment through her press representative.
The film screenings began on July 17 and will be held in various museums across the country and in the United Kingdom, including the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston and the V&A in London. BMA screenings will take place at various times throughout the day on Saturday August 3, August 17 and August 24. The museum added 10 additional screenings after receiving an overwhelming amount of inquires upon its announcement.
The film follows Knowles as she returns home to Texas and honors her Houston roots with black cowboys and rodeos at the center of the narrative. It also highlights her unique sound by emphasizing futuristic elements.
The film will also be displayed as part of the closing night film presentation at the BlackStar film festival in Philadelphia.
“I continue to be impressed with Solange’s multi-disciplinary artistic practice in its unapologetic commitment to a radical black aesthetic,” BlackStar director Maori Holmes said in a statement.
The film features new scenes and musical arrangements. It will be released digitally on streaming services on August 5.
If you go
Where: 10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore
When: Saturday, August 3: 11 a.m., 12 p.m.
Saturday, August 17: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.
Saturday, August 24: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.