‘Did I miss him asking for help?’ After death of Ocean City chef, a look at suicide in restaurant industry

While the signs of suicide are often veiled, friends and employers can help, Pearson said, by taking it seriously when someone shares suicidal thoughts, even in jest. She looks at the example of Anthony Bourdain, a hero among many chefs for his brash celebration of their work, and one who made frequent and vivid references to thoughts of ending his life. At the time, “He just seemed so brutally honest,” Pearson said. His 2018 death by suicide seemed to illustrate how tough talk can conceal inner turmoil.