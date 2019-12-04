Maryland SPCA’s Pet Photos with Santa: “But wait,” you might say, “what about my dog? She’s basically like a daughter to me!” Don’t worry, the Maryland Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has you covered. Bring $5 and/or a gift of pet supplies and your furry friend can get a photo with one of two Santas. Bring more money for the so-called “flea-less market” of pet-related goods, as well as food and craft beer from Well Crafted Kitchen and host Union Craft Brewing, respectively. Dec. 14, 12-3 p.m., Union Craft Brewing, 1700 W. 41st St. #420, Baltimore. $5 and/or a donation of pet supplies. mdspca.org.