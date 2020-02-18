Faced with hundreds of ongoing sex-abuse lawsuits by former members dating back decades, the Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 in federal bankruptcy court to gain time to deal with the accusations and still survive.
The national organization of the BSA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in order to equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and ensure Scouting’s future. Scouting continues and local councils have not filed for bankruptcy. https://t.co/sj4TRXkzp1.— Boy Scouts - BSA (@boyscouts) February 18, 2020
The Boy Scouts of America filing for bankruptcy will not affect local scouting pursuits, area officials said Tuesday.
“The Baltimore Area Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Meetings and activities, district and council events, other scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual," Kenn (cq) Miller, Scout Executive and CEO of the local branch of the BSA said in a statement. "The national organization of the [BSA] is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing. The [BAC] – which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area – is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council. “