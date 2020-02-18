xml:space="preserve">
Activities will continue as normal at scout locations, such as Camp Spencer (pictured in 2012) in Whiteford.
Activities will continue as normal at scout locations, such as Camp Spencer (pictured in 2012) in Whiteford. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun)

Faced with hundreds of ongoing sex-abuse lawsuits by former members dating back decades, the Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 in federal bankruptcy court to gain time to deal with the accusations and still survive.

The Boy Scouts of America filing for bankruptcy will not affect local scouting pursuits, area officials said Tuesday.

Advertisement

“The Baltimore Area Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Meetings and activities, district and council events, other scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual," Kenn (cq) Miller, Scout Executive and CEO of the local branch of the BSA said in a statement. "The national organization of the [BSA] is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing. The [BAC] – which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area – is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council. “

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement