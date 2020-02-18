“The Baltimore Area Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Meetings and activities, district and council events, other scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual," Kenn (cq) Miller, Scout Executive and CEO of the local branch of the BSA said in a statement. "The national organization of the [BSA] is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing. The [BAC] – which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area – is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council. “