Pandemic won’t stop Santa: Baltimore-area attractions finds ways to safely connect children with St. Nick

At Towson Town Center, through Christmas Eve, families will be able to reserve a 15 minute time slot to meet with Santa from 6 feet away. Kids won’t be able to give Santa a hug this year or sit on his lap, but they’ll still be able to tell him what they want for Christmas while seated on benches that are decorated like gift boxes and other holiday props. Everyone will be required to wear a mask throughout the visit, and Santa and his helpers will get their temperatures checked on a daily basis, said Emily Brophy, the mall’s general manager.