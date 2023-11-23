Pop-up roller skating rink opening at Baltimore Peninsula as part of holiday event series

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A pop-up roller rink unveiled by the Baltimore Peninsula development team will be open to the public every Friday through Sunday from Nov. 24 until Jan. 28. It is a traveling roller rink and does not depict the one in Baltimore. (Courtesy of Baltimore Peninsula)

Baltimore Peninsula’s latest project is a temporary indoor roller skating rink, opening Friday in the former Port Covington neighborhood.

Roller Wave House Baltimore is a pop-up rink by The Roller Wave, a traveling roller disco group that hosts seasonal events in New York, Miami, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

The new Baltimore rink, on the third floor of 2455 House St., is part of a “Holiday Remix” event series put on by Baltimore Peninsula, the 235-acre waterfront redevelopment project led by New York-based MAG Partners and San Francisco-based MacFarlane Partners. The rink will run every Friday through Sunday from noon to 12:30 a.m., until Jan. 28, according to a news release.

“Roller skating is a classic experience that so many folks in Baltimore grew up with, and we’re excited to be bringing this tradition to Baltimore Peninsula,” Chenire Carter, director of community and experiences at MAG Partners, said in a statement.

“This is an opportunity for the community to enjoy a nostalgic and inclusive activity during the holiday season, and we couldn’t be more thankful that The Roller Wave shares in our vision.”

The roller skating rink will be open to the public, with family skate time slots costing $20 for adults and $10 for kids, and adult skate night beginning at 7 p.m. for $25. Skate rentals are $5 for one-hour intervals.

“With its amazing offerings and deep community ties, Baltimore Peninsula is the perfect place to open our first pop-up in this great city,” The Roller Wave founder and owner Harry Martin said in a statement.

It will be a “throwback to childhood skate parties,” according to a news release, with markets by The Local Baltimore on Friday and Saturday; Makers of Maryland on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3; Makers of Maryland and Creatively Mindful on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10; and BLK ASS FLEA MKT on Dec. 16, with a course on “Kwanzaa 101.”

There will also be a Christmas tree lighting Dec. 1, a free WTMD Taylor Swift-themed music event for kids, and a Hanukkah menorah lighting nightly from Dec. 7 to Dec. 15.

“The energy the holiday season brings is unlike any other and we knew we wanted Baltimore Peninsula to be the family-friendly destination that emulates that special feeling,” MaryAnne Gilmartin, founder and CEO of MAG Partners, said in a statement.

Baltimore Peninsula is home to a hotel, apartment buildings and offices, and recently opened a more-than-4-acre sports venue with the Baltimore-founded adult sports leagues group Volo Sports.