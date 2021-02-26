Running crew celebrates Black culture on foot

Every Sunday in February, the group, called RIOT (Running Is Our Therapy) Squad, has been running to or from a different Black historical landmark in Baltimore. In this, their 2nd annual Black History Month tour, they’ve run all over the campus of Morgan State University, as alumni shared their experiences and pointed out the historically Black university’s architectural history. The squad has looked through the windows at the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum and learned how the place is one of few in the nation dedicated to preserving African American history.