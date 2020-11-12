Baltimore made international headlines for this bizarre sport that started on a dare

From the start, The Baltimore Sun — sensing that the story had legs — issued daily reports on the lad’s progress, as did a local radio station. On day four, Foreman received a visit from Alvin “Shipwreck” Kelly, a celebrated pole-sitter from New York whose 23-day feat at Carlin’s Park, in June, had kindled the boy’s bravado. The next day, Foreman’s father rigged an electric light on an adjacent pole so he could be seen at night by the burgeoning crowds, many of whom left donations in a pail at the foot of the pole.