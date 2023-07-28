New vendor Pat & Stuggs to bring burgers, spicy chicken and ‘over-the-top’ hot dogs to Ravens stadium

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Pat & Stuggs will serve brisket burgers, spicy chicken sandwiches and "over-the-top" hot dog creations in M&T Bank Stadium. (Sean Dackermann)

Football fans are in for something new to chew on at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Ravens.

On Friday, the culinary minds behind Fells Point hot dog, sandwich and wings shop Stuggy’s and Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors announced they will team up to launch Pat & Stuggs, a new game-day premium dining vendor with menu items including brisket burgers, spicy chicken sandwiches and “over-the-top” hot dog creations, according to a news release.

Pat & Stuggs will open for the July 29 Ravens practice at the stadium.

Stuggy’s already has locations in CFG Bank Arena, Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium, but this will be the business’ first joint venture in the football stadium with Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors.

“Stuggy’s is excited to introduce our loyal foodies to a legendary brand with exciting new offerings and bold menu items,” said Ryan Perlberg, who co-founded Stuggy’s in 2010. “To have a partner with such experience wanting to join The Flock is a huge win for Stuggy’s and for Baltimore.”

Pat LaFrieda, of the New Jersey-based butcher and specialty wholesaler that sources meat from small farms across the country, called Pat & Stuggs “a true culinary dream team.”

“Our shared commitment to exceptional ingredients and unique flavors will create an unparalleled gameday dining experience for Baltimore Ravens fans,” LaFrieda said.

Pat & Stuggs is located on M&T Bank Stadium’s main concourse near Section 129.