Queen and Adam Lambert to kick off renewed Rhapsody Tour in Baltimore

Drummer of the rock band Queen Roger Taylor, center, guitarist Brian May and vocalist Adam Lambert, left, perform on stage during a concert of the European tour of Queen and Adam Lambert, in Bologna, Italy, Monday, July 11, 2022. (Michele Nucci/LaPresse/AP)

The British rock band Queen is teaming up with singer-songwriter Adam Lambert — again — for a North America tour that will start in Baltimore.

The Rhapsody Tour will kick off at CFG Bank Arena on October 4, Live Nation announced on Friday, before continuing on to 13 other cities across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at LiveNation.com.

Advertisement

Guitarist Sir Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, both of the rock band Queen, originally joined forces with Lambert for the Rhapsody Tour in 2019. Live Nation called the intervening time a “four-year-long hiatus” from the North America route.

“Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever,” May said in a statement. “So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious.”

Advertisement

The stars’ repertoire will include “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now” and “Somebody To Love.” May, Taylor and Lambert will be accompanied on stage by Spike Edney, Queen’s keyboard player and musical director; Neil Fairclough, on the bass guitar; and percussionist Tyler Warren.

The Rhapsody Tour “remains at heart a tribute to Freddie Mercury’s majestic legacy, a confirmation of Brian and Roger’s undimmed musical prowess, plus a magnificent showcase for Adam’s vocal skills and electrifying stage charisma,” according to Live Nation.