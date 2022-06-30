Pride Month: Four weeks of celebration to honor a lifetime of pride

The Morgan Stanley float participants walk during the Baltimore Pride Parade on Charles St. Baltimore, Maryland on June 25, 2022 (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Each year in June — the month in which the 1969 Stonewall uprising occurred in Manhattan, marking a turning point in the gay rights movement — the country recognizes the LGBTQ+ community’s struggles and honors their achievements. In Baltimore, there are celebrations throughout the month, with the last full week of Pride Month representing the grand finale, culminating with the Baltimore Pride Parade marching up Charles Street and ending in a joyous block party in the Mount Vernon area, sometimes referred to as the “gayborhood.” The region is at the center of Baltimore’s gay community and the seat of its history. Among the storied locations there is Leon’s, a Park Avenue bar that has long provided a safe haven for gay people, beginning in the late 1950s. Further north, the Baltimore Safe Haven resource center, launched in 2018, offers vulnerable transgender people and others access to a drop-in wellness center and “opportunities to thrive” rather than just survive. Here, Pride is more than a month of celebration, it’s meant to last a lifetime.

Here’s a look at some momets from Pride Month in Maryland:

Justin Winston, who goes by the performance name Romeo Balmain, performs at the Baltimore Safe Haven Trans Pride Block Party in June in Baltimore, Maryland. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Baphomette performs at The Crown at the Baltimore Safe Haven Trans Pride After Party in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 4, 2022. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Destiny Ini, left, and Danii Cox, kiss following performances at the Baltimore Safe Haven Trans Pride Block Partyin Baltimore, Maryland, on June 4, 2022. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Ervena Chloe, left, and Irvin Johnson, right, wait outside the Crown before a performance at the Baltimore Safe Haven Trans Pride After Party in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 4, 2022. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Members of the audience watch as rapper Tink performs at the Baltimore Safe Haven Trans Pride Block Party in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 4, 2022. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Scott Howard, left, and Todd White share a laugh at Leon’s Back Bar. Leon’s, a centerpiece of Mount Vernon, Baltimore’s LGBTQIA+ neighborhood has long been a safe space for the community, officially starting as a gay bar in 1957. (Baltimore, Maryland, June 4, 2022). (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Friends take a selfie ahead of the Baltimore Pride Parade on Charles Street in Baltimore, Maryland, June 25, 2022. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Lloyd Jones, Koryne, and Kamiya cheer on dancers at the Baltimore Safe Haven Kiki Ball. (Baltimore, Maryland. June 4, 2022) (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)