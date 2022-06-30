Pride Month: Four weeks of celebration to honor a lifetime of pride
By Vincent Alban
Baltimore Sun
Each year in June — the month in which the 1969 Stonewall uprising occurred in Manhattan, marking a turning point in the gay rights movement — the country recognizes the LGBTQ+ community’s struggles and honors their achievements. In Baltimore, there are celebrations throughout the month, with the last full week of Pride Month representing the grand finale, culminating with the Baltimore Pride Parade marching up Charles Street and ending in a joyous block party in the Mount Vernon area, sometimes referred to as the “gayborhood.” The region is at the center of Baltimore’s gay community and the seat of its history. Among the storied locations there is Leon’s, a Park Avenue bar that has long provided a safe haven for gay people, beginning in the late 1950s. Further north, the Baltimore Safe Haven resource center, launched in 2018, offers vulnerable transgender people and others access to a drop-in wellness center and “opportunities to thrive” rather than just survive. Here, Pride is more than a month of celebration, it’s meant to last a lifetime.
Here’s a look at some momets from Pride Month in Maryland: