Preakness organizers to hold job fair at Pimlico in Baltimore on Thursday

Preakness organizers will hold a job fair Thursday at Pimlico Race Course to fill positions for the event as well as for longer-term employment opportunities.

The Maryland Jockey Club, along with several local businesses, will be accepting applications for a range of jobs, including hosts, drivers, chefs, line cooks, security staff and field crew.

At least a dozen companies will be on-site at the hiring fair. They include Select Event Group, SAFE Management, The Beadle Group, Battle Tested Security, Ridgewells Catering, MedStar Health and Atlas Restaurant Group.

The 148th Preakness Stakes is set for May 20.

The job event is 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the 3rd Floor Sports Palace at Pimlico, 5201 Park Heights Avenue in Baltimore. Parking is free in the clubhouse parking lot off Hayward Avenue.

Registration for the event is available at preakness.com/hiring-fair.