Looking for something that will accommodate your post-turkey hangover? Here are eight suggestions, all special, all geared to providing a good time for just you or you and a bunch of your best buds, all happy to help bridge the gap between turkey dressing and Christmas fruitcake. And tacked on to the end, for those who have had enough of friends and family and desperately need a little breathing space, we’ve include a trio of activities that offer at least the feeling of alone time. Because sometimes, even during the holidays, the only person you want to hang out with is yourself.