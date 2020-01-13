Academy Award nominations were announced Monday, which means it’s time to argue about who got left out (no love for J Lo? Outrageous!), to complain about how-of-touch the motion picture academy is (once again, only men were nominated for Best Director? What about Greta Gerwig and “Little Women”!), to try and see all the nominated movies you’ve somehow missed (better get to The Charles to see “Parasite” while you still can) and start figuring out the upset win you can predict, thus ensuring success in the Oscar pool (think Renee Zellweger is a Best Actress sure-thing for “Judy”? Don’t forget Scarlett Johansson for “Marriage Story,” or even Saoirse Ronan for “Little Women”). The Oscars show is early this year — Feb. 9 — which means you have less than a month to become an expert.