Storied Baltimore County restaurant Peerce’s Plantation reopened by brothers behind Ananda and Ambassador Dining Room

By the late 1990s, the original Peerce’s, too, was facing challenges, with business dropping off as new generations of diners found other places to celebrate. The restaurant filed for bankruptcy protection in October 1999, just hours before it was to be auctioned off to recover about $1 million in debt. Peerce Lake made the decision to shut its doors in March 2001. The restaurant reopened under new ownership in October 2003, and in 2008, another new owner took over, using it as the home base for his catering business.