Oceans Calling Festival to bring Jack Johnson, Alanis Morissette, John Mayer, The Lumineers and more to Ocean City this fall

This fall, the three-day Oceans Calling Festival is back on for Ocean City — after last year’s last-minute cancellation of what would have been the festival’s debut.

From Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, over 40 musical artists will grace three stages on the boardwalk at Ocean City Inlet Beach, with singer-songwriters Jack Johnson and Alanis Morissette, John Mayer and alternative folk band The Lumineers each set to headline shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Other performances will be put on by indie pop band Peach Pit, singer and songwriter Sheryl Crow, rock band Weezer and O.A.R., the Rockville band that cofounded the festival.

Advertisement

Local food vendors will provide concessions for concertgoers and chefs Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag will give cooking demonstrations, hosted by actor Jason Biggs.

Tickets go on presale Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m., followed by a public sale of any that remain. One-day and three-day general admission, VIP and platinum tickets will be available for purchase online, ranging from $135 for a single day pass to $2,000 for three-day platinum access.

Advertisement

Last year’s Oceans Calling Festival was set to be the first in Ocean City, with headliners including rock stars Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, singer and activist Cyndi Lauper and some now-returning faces, like Morissette and The Lumineers. It was canceled the day before kicking off, on Sept. 30, due to remnants of Hurricane Ian, which brought heavy rain, wind gusts and beach erosion to the area. .