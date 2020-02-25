What’s white, wet and just won’t fall in Baltimore this winter?
To date, only 1.8 inches of snow has accumulated at Baltimore-Washington International Airport — tied for the third least amount on record here. That’s good news for some, but bad for others. Here’s a list of who’s happy with the weather and who’s not.
Winners
1. Department of Public Works. Salt trucks sit idle, plows needn’t clear roads and city and county budgets save a bundle.
2. Mother Nature. There’s no road salt runoff into the Chesapeake Bay.
3. Homeowners who shovel snow by hand. They don’t walk like Quasimodo this winter. Additionally, shoveling snow can be dangerous for the heart.
4. Working parents. No snow days means no scramble to find sitters for the kids.
5. Carrots. They have a more palatable use than to serve as Frosty’s nose.
Losers
1. Students. Sorry kids, you’ve still got that math test tomorrow.
2. Ski shops and resorts. We might as well start browsing for swimwear.
3. Private snowplow contractors. Raise your shovels, gentlemen — there are no parking lots to clear.
4. TV meteorologists. Who watches the weather unless a wintry mix is nigh?
5. Supermarkets. For once, there’s bread/milk/toilet paper for all.
6. Hardware stores. Are they slashing prices on snow shovels?
7. Attorneys. If you don’t have a road accident, you don’t need a lawyer.