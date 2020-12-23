Small size, big impact: Baltimore nonprofit Next One Up wraps teen boys in supports and watches them fly

They stared each other down those first few months in 2009. They were strangers, six boys in 8th and 9th grade from across Baltimore, brought together every Sunday. They didn’t know what the fledgling program Next One Up would be like. But over the next several years, the crew would take classes together, play sports, go on college tours and sit together courtside at a New York Knicks game. They would become lifelong allies and brothers.