New book showcases rich Black history of West Baltimore and the people who once lived there

For author and historian, Philip J. Merrill, Baltimore is a treasure trove of Black history and valuable memorabilia that it is worthy of preservation and national reverence.
“The fabric is that rich,” said Merrill who released a book “Images of America: Old West Baltimore” in November. “The historical narrative is off the charts.”
Merrill’s 128-page book delves into the history of West Baltimore, which is the country’s largest African American district listed on the National Register of Historic Places, he said.
“I have been documenting that community for over 30 years. It gives me a great deal of pain that the city, state and country aren’t fully aware of the significance of this historic district,” Merrill added.
West Baltimore is the 175-block neighborhood northwest of downtown Baltimore comprised of Harlem Park, Upton, Sandtown, Druid Heights and Madison Park.
Merrill’s work is invaluable to all Baltimoreans regardless of race, said Michael Franch, a Baltimore City Historical Society board member. Franch, 79, says Merrill is a skilled collector and historian.
“That’s what takes it to another level. Some people just collect things. He ends up with pieces of a story,” Franch said.
Merrill, 58, a self-taught historian, is filled with stories about Baltimore. He lived in Sandtown-Winchester before moving to historic Ten Hills in West Baltimore.
He’s CEO and founder of Nanny Jack & Company, an African American heritage consulting business named for his late great-grandmother. She sparked his interest in history. He also served for eight seasons as an appraiser on Maryland Public Television and for six seasons as an appraiser on PBS “Antiques Roadshow.”
His personal and company archives have more than 30,000 pieces from around the country. Many of the pieces — he estimates about 35% — are from the Baltimore region. The artifacts include a rare four-page letter written by Frederick Douglass to a former enslaved man in 1892. Another is a document that lists the names of enslaved Africans on a ship traveling from Europe to Africa to America in 1728 along the triangular slave route.
“My goal is that this book will be an appetizer for bigger things,” Merrill said. “I need for them [white people] to reexamine how they view Baltimore history.”
He began preserving West Baltimore’s Black residents’ history in 2004 when he said the Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation [CHAP] placed all of the Black neighborhoods under one umbrella and called it Old West Baltimore.
Merrill recalls some of the history of West Baltimore. For instance, the area was the boyhood home for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and attracted a number of notable visitors, including, Booker T. Washington, Madam C.J. Walker and Marcus Garvey.
A number of Baltimoreans have a warped sense of history when it comes to the city and oftentimes omit painful realities when it comes to the treatment of Black residents, according to Franch. In some cases, he said, Black people are omitted altogether from Baltimore history.
“People in the Black community need to know that history. People who are not in the Black community need to know that history. It’s all of our history,” Franch said.
Merrill wants the younger Black generation to resist the temptation to throw out their grandmother’s handmade quilt or love letters from World War II or even funeral programs, as he believes those items have monetary and sentimental value. He recommends that they keep these items as a way of building generational wealth.
“It motivates me to drive and find content that doesn’t exist anywhere,” said Merrill, who now works at Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University as part of a National Endowment for the Humanities grant.
“This stuff needs to be front and center. If you know your history, it is the blueprint for your success today,” he said.
Merrill will discuss his latest book during a free virtual talk when he kicks off the 2021 Baltimore History Evenings series on January 21.