FreeState Justice adds LGBTQ services aimed at making Maryland more ‘safe and inclusive’

LaMaster, who came on board in June, said the expanded staff will help free up the legal team for more immediate case work, such as expungement services and securing documentation for medical decision-making. LaMaster said FreeState Justice also is working on cultural education and policy matters. One such area is protecting Maryland youth from being taken across state lines for “conversation therapy,” a discredited practice used in an attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation. The use of the practice against minors is banned in Maryland but not across the country.