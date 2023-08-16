New/Next Film Festival to spotlight movies with local ties, including documentary on Baltimore mayor

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore filmmaker Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough has a new film called “The Body Politic” about Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. It will be shown at the New/Next Film Festival at the Charles Theatre. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough’s first documentary film, “The Body Politic,” debuted in June in England, before being shown at another film festival in Washington, D.C., where it received a standing ovation. In Tanzania, it was shown outdoors, for a crowd of international filmmakers and locals alike.

On Sunday, Baltimoreans will get a chance to view the movie that centers on Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s first year in office and his attempt to lower the city’s homicide rate, as part of the inaugural New/Next Film Festival.

“Showing it in Baltimore, it’s going to be tough. Tough and amazing probably at the same time, because people here experience it; this is ground zero for this film,” Baltimore native Goodenough, 50, said. “I think the audience reaction will be emotional.”

From Friday through Sunday, the New/Next festival sponsored by Baltimore public radio station WYPR-FM (88.1) will take over screens at The Charles Theatre in Station North. Conceived of after the Maryland Film Festival’s announcement in December that it would postpone its annual event until 2024, the festival will spotlight 23 feature-length movies and 53 short films.

“This festival is from Baltimore, for Baltimore,” said Sam Sessa, New/Next producer and the director of events and community engagement for WYPR and WTMD, in an email to The Baltimore Sun.

At least half the films and shorts to be shown during the New/Next Film Festival have some connection to the city, said Eric Allen Hatch, who curated the lineup and co-founded the event with Sessa.

The lineup includes a documentary about jazz drummer Max Roach directed by Ben Shapiro and Sam Pollard, who has worked with Spike Lee and now lives in Baltimore, and “Harka,” a film made in Tunisia about a family’s experience after a father’s death, directed by Lotfy Nathan, a MICA alum who also directed “12 O’Clock Boys,” a film about dirt biking in the city.

“We wanted to say something about Baltimore with the lineup that we delivered. To say that there’s audiences here, but there’s also this huge well of talent of people working here or from here,” explained Hatch, 49. “In a year where Baltimore almost didn’t have a film festival, let’s spotlight that.”

Baltimore is at the heart of “The Body Politic,” which Goodenough described as a film about Scott’s efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic and the city’s “epidemic of gun violence,” a problem that Goodenough said can’t be solved in a short amount of time, or without community engagement.

Scott introduced an initiative known as the Group Violence Reduction Strategy as an integral part of his crime-reduction plan; 2021 was the seventh year in a row that Baltimore recorded over 300 killings.

“It’s about violence without one single act of violence in the film,” Goodenough said of the documentary he directed, which made its debut at Sheffield DocFest in the United Kingdom.

"The Body Politic," a film directed by Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough that documents Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's first year in office, will be screened as part of the New/Next Film Festival this month. (RowHouse, LC)

He followed over 20 people while working on the project and said much of what was filmed took place over Zoom, during the pandemic.

The Remington resident had experience as a production assistant on “Homicide: Life on the Streets” and as a camera assistant on projects including “A Beautiful Mind” and “The Sopranos.” He began work on his directorial debut after being diagnosed in 2019 with a rare form of bone cancer.

After amassing some 700 hours of footage over more than three years, initially focused on the 2020 mayoral race among candidates Sheila Dixon, T.J. Smith, Thiru Vignarajah and Scott, Goodenough spent 15 months “cooking the film down to its pure essence,” he said.

The result is a roughly 90-minute movie.

Goodenough said he hopes Baltimoreans can look past the “divisiveness” of city politics and the film’s focus on Scott to contemplate “what is the prescription that’s going to work for this thing that we’ve been battling my entire life,” he said.

“There’s nothing I love that’s not human, more than [I love] the city of Baltimore,” Goodenough added. “And I wanted to understand the city better.”

After the screening, Scott is slated to participate in a Q&A with WYPR’s Tom Hall, who said he has not yet seen the film but looks forward to talking with those involved.

“If people can learn more about the complexity of the problem [of violence in Baltimore], and learn more about the challenges in addressing it, maybe that will improve the conversation about public safety,” said Hall, who hosts “Midday” and “What are You Reading?”

Hall said he plans to ask Scott about his experience being followed by a film crew and anticipates audience members will “enjoy hearing from the mayor in a nonpolitical setting.”

“To have a film scene that is as interesting and new and successful as we do is really quite extraordinary,” Hall added.

The idea for the festival came at the end of last year, Hatch said, when the Maryland Film Festival — a tradition since 1999 — called off this year’s event due to financial strain.

Hatch, the former programming director of the Maryland Film Festival, said the real work of bringing the New/Next festival to life began in the spring.

“Eric has put together this whole festival in less than five months, which is a herculean effort,” Sessa said. “Honestly, I still think this whole thing is insane.”

The final lineup is intended to highlight different perspectives.

“We’re looking for films that have a new POV, very high artistic values, from new and diverse voices,” Hatch said of his process. “Imagining outside of my head and trying to pick every potential audience member and say, ‘Hey, what do I have in the lineup for them?’”

Most of the filmmakers are early in their careers and the selection will appeal to people “whose taste is really strange and esoteric, but also people whose taste is really mainstream,” he added.

An initial allotment of all-access passes sold out, prompting the release of more this week.

Tickets for most screenings are $12 for the general public and $10.50 for WYPR and WTMD members. An opening night screening of “Hummingbirds,” a documentary about friendship set on the Mexican border, will be followed by a party at the Metro Gallery with musicians TT the Artist and Dapper Dan Midas. Tickets cost $23-$25 to attend both.

Sessa expects a few thousand attendees over the course of the festival’s three days.

“We want the vibe to be a throwback to the Maryland Film Festival of the mid-2000s, with everything happening in a very condensed campus,” said Sessa, a former reporter and editor for The Sun. “If we can recreate a sliver of that feeling at New/Next, I’ll be thrilled.”

As for cementing the New/Next Film Festival as an annual event, Hatch said it would depend in part on the evolution of Maryland’s film festival landscape.

“I’m all game for it,” he said.