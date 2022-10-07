Rap star Nelly, whose music accompanied Ray Lewis’ ‘squirrel dance,’ to perform at Ravens halftime show Sunday

While meteorologists forecast cool temperatures in the 50s for kickoff Sunday night in Baltimore, rapper Nelly is scheduled to bring the heat at halftime during the Ravens home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Is it us or is it getting hot in herre,” the Ravens tweeted, when announcing Nelly would be performing at the Oct. 9 game, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

While his Grammy winning song, “Hot in Herre” has been celebrated worldwide, Ravens fans hold the tune close to their hearts due to former linebacker Ray Lewis’ introductory “squirrel dance,” to the Nelly hit.

Diamond Lewis joins her father, Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, is the squirrel dance on the balcony of Baltimore City Hall after receiving the key to the city. Kim Hairston Baltimore Sun Staff. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Lewis even performed alongside Nelly when he competed on Spike TV’s “Lip Sync Battle” in 2017.

Ravens fans lit up the comment section with hopes for Lewis to make a cameo during Nelly’s halftime show.

“If Ray doesn’t show up to do the dance on stage we riot,” said one fan responding to the social media post.

Other fans criticized booking Nelly, who performed last month at the Maryland State Fair, as opposed to local talent.

“I know he was [Ray Lewis’] intro song but [he’s] not from the CITY,” Baltimore native and actor De’Andre Hariot said.