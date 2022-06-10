Maryland native nominated for Tony Award for portrayal of Michael Jackson

This image released by O & M Co./DKC shows Myles Frost during a performance of the musical "MJ." (Matthew Murphy/O & M Co./DKC via AP) (Matthew Murphy/AP)

Even before its official opening in February, crowds have been filling Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre to watch preview shows of “MJ: The Musical” about the King of Pop. And the show has garnered 10 Tony Award nominations.

Among those nominated is 22-year-old Maryland native Myles Frost, who plays Michael Jackson and is nominated for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical” for his Broadway debut. The winners will be announced Sunday night during a live broadcast from Radio City Music Hall, shown on Paramount+.

At Thomas Wootton High School in Rockville, Frost starred in plays including “Hairspray.” He went on to study music technology at Bowie State University, which he has said was critical to his formation as an artist.

“I’m creative, and Bowie State University allowed me to be free and helped me become who I am,” Frost said in a news release from the university.

Bowie State has been celebrating Frost’s success since he landed the role in “MJ.” Along with supporters of the Prince George’s County Arts and Humanities Council (PGCAHC), more than 100 members of the Bowie State University community descended on Broadway in late March to see Frost transform into character.

“He’s one of our own, and he’s starring on Broadway portraying a music icon,” Aminta Breaux, president of Bowie State University, said in a news release. “Myles Frost exemplifies excellence, and the BSU family came to Broadway to show him our unyielding support. Bowie State is supporting him today and will continue to follow his career over the years as he expands and grows as an entertainer.”

Even before Tony nominations were officially announced, PGCAHC Executive Director Rhonda Dallas was confident Frost’s performance deserved accolades.

“Myles Frost is showing everyone that his eligibility to be nominated for a Tony Award is not a fluke,” Dallas said. “He is absolutely electrifying to watch perform and if you close your eyes, you’ll think you’re listening to Michael Jackson sing. He’s an absolute phenomenal talent.”

“MJ: The Musical” was written by Pulitzer and Obie-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and includes a score featuring some of the moonwalking master’s most celebrated songs. The musical was choreographed and directed by Tony-Award winner Christopher Wheeldon.