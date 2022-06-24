Baltimore’s own Moses Ingram heads from ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Lady in the Lake’

This image released by Disney+ shows Moses Ingram in a scene from the series "Obi-Wan Kenobi,"premiering May 27. (Disney+ via AP) (AP)

Moses Ingram is leaving a galaxy far, far away and heading to 1960s Baltimore.

The Baltimore School for the Arts graduate who just starred in the newest “Star Wars” series, has signed on to a role in the Apple TV+ film adaptation of Baltimore author Laura Lippman’s novel, “Lady in the Lake,” a spokeswoman confirmed.

The representative declined to provide additional information about the filming.

The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

Starring in the new Disney+ “Star Wars” series, Ingram plays Inquisitor Reva Sevander, who hunts Obi-Wan Kenobi on behalf of Darth Vader. Ingram also played Jolene, a character in the Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit,” and the role of Lady Macduff in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Ingram’s addition to the cast of “Lady in the Lake” comes just four weeks after it was revealed that Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o pulled out of her co-starring role in the series.

Lippman’s 2019 book “Lady in the Lake” is based on the real-life death of Shirley Lee Wigeon Parker, Cleo Sherwood in the book, a waitress who disappeared and was found in 1969 in Druid Hill Lake. Nyong’o was set to play the role of Sherwood.

Academy Award-winning actor Natalie Portman is the show’s executive producer and co-star, playing housewife-turned-reporter Madeleine Schwartz.

Filming began in Baltimore in May and originally was scheduled to continue through October.

Ingram has recently been the subject of racist attacks after being cast in the “Star Wars” series, with co-stars and the makers of the franchise coming to her defense.

Interviewed by BlackFilmandTV.com about being the rare Black actor to play a villain, Ingram replied: “It’s fun being bad.”

But some “Star Wars” viewers had also flooded her with racist messages. “There are hundreds of those. Hundreds,” she said in a video, according to an article in Vanity Fair.

On Twitter, the official “Star Wars” account rebuffed her critics. “There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist.”