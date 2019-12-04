As part of a celebration sponsored by the Downtown Partnership, Baltimore’s signature Christmas “tree,” the 178.5-foot-tall Washington Monument at Mount Vernon Place, gets lit up for the holidays Thursday with all the festiveness Charm City can muster — food, music, kids’ activities, a fireworks display and plenty more. Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning on going.
When: 5 p.m.-8 p.m. The lighting itself should happen around 7:50 p.m.
What will be going on: The park will be home to a holiday village, complete with food, entertainment, vendors, a beer garden and more.
Who will be providing the entertainment: Music from Funsho, OrchKids, Ryan Forrester, the City College Choir and the Morgan State Choir.
What sort of food will be available: Some 20 restaurants, vendors and food trucks, from the Akbar to Zeke’s Coffee, will be on site.
Other cool stuff: Giveaways courtesy of Horseshoe Casino, including $150 gift card to GDL Italian, one night stay at the Royal Sonesta, and $75 in slot play; $100 gift card to Guy Fieri’s Kitchen and $50 slot play; and $200 gift card to Gordon Ramsay Steak and $100 slot play.
Where to park: The area has limited on-street parking, but plenty of space should be available in the parking garage at Calvert and Centre streets, east of the monument.
Roads to avoid: The Baltimore City Department of Transportation has announced the following road closures connected to the celebration:
W. Mt. Vernon Place from N. Charles to Cathedral streets – 6 p.m. Dec. 4-11:59 p.m. Dec. 5;
E. Mt. Vernon Place from N. Charles to St. Paul streets – 9 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Dec. 5
N. Charles Street from Centre to Madison streets – 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Dec. 5
Other things to do in the area: The Walters Art Museum, 600 N. Charles St., is holding a free Monument Lighting Celebration from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., with cookies and hot chocolate, Walters-inspired holiday cards, craft workshops, music from Wilkes School Chorus and a performance by Footworks Percussive Dance Troupe, a Kwanzaa celebration and more.
Mount Vernon Marketplace, 520 Park Ave., is holding a free Monument Lighting Party, with food and drink specials from marketplace vendors and DJ music. 7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Hotel Revival, 10 W. Monument St., is offering a rooftop view of the lighting from its Topside restaurant from 5 p.m.-10 p.m., with a full bar menu and featured dinner menu. $25 ticket includes one craft cocktail or mocktail.
InvestEd, 345 N Charles St., is holding its third annual free Monument Lighting Party from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., with comfort foods, desserts and drinks.
The Monument Lighting Party at Wet City, 223 W. Chase St., includes hot cocktails (cinnamon walnut hot toddies and spiked hot mulled ciders), a tap list and dinner specials cooked up by Chef Brad Bonham. 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
More information: godowntownbaltimore.com.