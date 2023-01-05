For third year in a row, Baltimore cancels MLK Day parade, encourages focus on service

The city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Parade has been canceled again this year, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced in a news release Thursday.

The parade, an annual event for decades prior to the pandemic, has not been held since 2020.

BOPA, which has been under pressure recently over the continued cancelation of other Baltimore events like Artscape and the Baltimore Book Festival, said the parade would not be held out of “a conscious decision to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy through a day of service rather than a parade.”

The news release noted that the federal holiday for the civil rights leaders is designated as a National Day of Service. The quasi-city agency said to follow in King’s example, Baltimoreans should sign up to volunteer or make a donation to a cause.

The last time the event was held was Jan. 20, 2020, when the city marked the parade’s 20th anniversary.

It was unclear from the release if the parade will ever be held again. A spokesperson for BOPA could not be immediately reached.

This story will be updated.