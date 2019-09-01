As summer ends, families enjoy a final weekend at the Maryland State Fair

This was exactly how Everett, who starts seventh grade Tuesday, wanted to spend his waning days of summer. Thousands of people joined the Kuehn family at the Timonium Fairgrounds Sunday for the final weekend of the Maryland State Fair. They soaked in the near-perfect weather, chowed on turkey legs and took spins on rides like the Spaceport, which is a good 20-feet taller than the giant Ferris wheel next door.