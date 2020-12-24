Twenty-eight chefs, 24 hours and nearly 2,000 meals: Franciscan Center runs Christmas food marathon

Wednesday, they made deliveries to those places and others with a coordinated effort from volunteers who came from as far away as Montgomery County, some high-fiving, others moved to tears. By 1 a.m. Thursday, some of the crew began making deliveries of individually wrapped, warm “brunch” meals of eggs, bacon, brisket and ham. They drove through the night to leave 50 meals each at seven city police stations, and to each of roughly a dozen hospital emergency rooms, including the convention center, where about 100 patients are being cared for, Griffin said.