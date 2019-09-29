A river runs through it: Neighbors, environmentalists and Baltimore agencies team up to clean Lower Herring Run Park

Piles of dirty mattresses, weather-worn wood furniture, cardboard boxes and other debris lined the dirt path snaking through Herring Run Park’s southern extension. Volunteers lifted rotting litter onto construction vehicles bearing the Baltimore city logo, which took them to massive city-owned dumpsters.
Further into the park, more people cleared beer cans from the shores of a swimming hole where residents of the surrounding Armistead Gardens neighborhood go to party and swim, despite the pollution. A deteriorated car frame, possibly stolen and dumped like others nearby, lay in the same water. One volunteer pushed a wheelbarrow filled with fireworks.
This was the scene on Saturday morning as at least 100 people gathered to clean this locally beloved but neglected green space of illegally dumped materials. The Friends of Herring Run Parks, a civic organization tasked with park maintenance, and Back River Restoration Committee, which works to preserve its namesake river, organized the action and termed it the Big Time Cleanup.
They received support from the city’s departments of Public Works and Recreation & Parks, as well as the Armistead Homes Corporation, which operates the cooperative housing units adjacent to the park.
Longtime Armistead Gardens resident Kayleigh Zerance said that she reached out to the Friends of Herring Run Parks for help cleaning the park after years of illegal dumping rendered it hazardous to the community.
“We’ve went from seeing couches, trampolines, mattresses to just people dumping construction debris,” she said. “And it’s recently gotten worse.”
Friends of Herring Run Parks coordinator Patty Dowd knew about these issues when Zerance contacted her about five months ago. Dowd conducts hikes through the park every Black Friday that take people through the lower portion, which she said is “very different from the upper portion," where she lives.
“Truthfully, people are smitten with the environment, horrified at the condition,” she said.
Dowd connected with several entities to assist in the cleanup. For instance, the Public Works and Recreation & Parks departments collectively offered dumpsters and construction vehicles (and staffers to operate them).
City public works spokeswoman Whitney Clemmons Brown said that park friends groups like Dowd’s offer important support for the department, whose maintenance crews often cannot consistently keep every park clean.
“Our maintenance teams run pretty much understaffed, unfortunately,” she said. “And on top of the parks, they’re responsible for every ballfield, every pavilion, and then there’s thousands of acres of parkland throughout the city. ... So, that’s [why] we have the friend groups, who we rely on to be those park stewards."
Dowd also contacted the Back River Restoration Committee, which provided more equipment and support, and the National Environmental Education Foundation, which offered grant money and deemed Lower Herring Run Park one of 30 specially highlighted sites. The honor coincided with National Public Lands Day on Saturday.