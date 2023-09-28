‘Lost’ grand piano with ties to John Lennon, Yoko Ono and Andy Warhol goes up for auction in Towson

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A live auction of the “Lost Lennon Piano” will take place Saturday at Alex Cooper Auctioneers in Towson. (courtesy of Alex Cooper Photography Department)

In Towson, a piano once enjoyed by music legends John Lennon and Yoko Ono now stands in the gallery showroom of Alex Cooper Auctioneers.

“For Sam / Love From / Yoko And John / 1979″ reads a plaque on the 1929 Baldwin Concert Grand Piano Model D, which the former Beatle and his wife gifted to Sam Green, the former director of the Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania. Later, the piano landed with iconic artist Andy Warhol.

“Feeling the piano and being around the piano, it’s moving,” said Selden Morgan, Alex Cooper Auctioneers’ director of sales and fine jewelry, of the nearly 9-foot instrument with an original satin ebony finish.

Online bidding opened Sept. 15 and a live auction of the “Lost Lennon Piano” will take place Saturday. Bidding starts at $300,000 and the piano, appraised at $5 million, is expected to go for as much as $2 million.

“If only the pieces could speak and tell the stories of what they saw,” Morgan said, adding that the piano “speaks to the early 1980s pop culture … and it was there for a lot of very high-celebrity events.”

A year after Lennon purchased the piano as a used instrument from a Baldwin retail store in New York in 1978, he and Ono gifted it to Green, Lile wrote in a document detailing the piano’s story. From 1979 to 1999, under Green’s care, the piano “held a central position in an intimate and private circle of celebrity friends” including Lennon, Ono and Warhol, she wrote.

It was used while Lennon and Ono were working on their “Double Fantasy” album, according to Alex Cooper Auctioneers, and later was kept in one of Warhol’s New York studios, during a time when he collaborated with artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

“It is this historian’s opinion,” Lile wrote, “that this piano has one of the most unique and interesting provenances on [public] record, because of its ‘celebrity-on-celebrity’ value spanning both music, art and celebrity social circles at a pivotal time in cultural history.”

In 2000, after the piano had been lent to the New York Academy of Art, Green sued the academy, which had apparently lost track of its whereabouts.

The piano “was not intended for the public or to be sold outside the family or intimate celebrity circles,” Lile wrote. “It was a private piano, that was a gift of love.”

Eventually, it was discovered that the piano had been sold with a slew of others, winding up in Alabama. Green’s lawsuit was dismissed and the piano was not returned to him, according to Lile.

Most recently, the piano was at Mercersburg Academy, a private boarding and day school in Pennsylvania where it was played by students, Morgan said.

Morgan said the entirety of the proceeds from the upcoming auction will go toward establishing a scholarship fund at Mercersburg Academy, described in the auction listing to be in the name of the Shaool family, who have longtime ties to the school.

“Mercersburg Academy is fortunate to partner with our alumni and families, such as the Shaool’s, who believe in our mission and the future of education,” head of school Quentin McDowell wrote in an email to The Baltimore Sun. “Our ability to leverage financial aid to make Mercersburg accessible to a diverse population of students is key to creating an intentionally diverse and unique community.”

Days out from the live auction, an initial bid was made online for $300,000; “very savvy auction bidders will wait until very close to the auction,” Morgan said, “to quote unquote show their hand.”

Baldwin began changing the styles of its pianos shortly after the piano enjoyed by Lennon, Ono and Warhol was made, so it’s one of the last remaining of its kind, Morgan added. A circle melted into the finish of the piano shows where Lennon’s cigarette tray or an oil lamp may have once rested, according to Lile’s report.

“There are musical collectors that would absolutely love to own this fabulous Baldwin Concert Grand Piano, and then there are Beatles lovers, John Lennon lovers … there’s an investment opportunity,” Morgan said. “I’m not quite sure who the next owner is going to be, but I can’t wait to meet them.”