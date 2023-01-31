With more vendors in place, Lexington Market marks grand opening with ribbon-cutting and bell-ringing

Crowds surge into the new Lexington Market for the grand opening. The new market contains a mix of new vendors and legacy vendors from the former market, but with a higher representation of minority and women owners. Not all of the vendors have opened their stalls yet. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

As a teenager, Robin Holmes and her best friend would catch the bus from Mervo High School to Lexington Market to grab an after-school snack. On Tuesday, her stall in the new Lexington Market building sold snacks to Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller.

Miller and Gov. Wes Moore joined state and city officials Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of the new market, which has been serving customers since a soft opening in October.

More than 20 vendors — about half of the market’s capacity — are now open inside the 60,000-square-foot market building, including Deddle’s Donuts, the first brick-and-mortar location for Holmes, a Baltimore native who spent five years tooling around the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area in a pink food truck before joining Lexington’s vendor lineup.

“I always wanted to be part of the hustle and bustle,” Holmes said of the historic market, which was founded more than 240 years ago in 1782.

Jayson Williams rings the historic Lexington Market bell to celebrate the grand opening of the new Lexington Market. His great-grandfather, James B. Carpenter, opened the former market from 1963 to 1971 by ringing the same bell at the start of each business day. To Williams’ left is Nancy Devine of Faidley Seafood, and next to her is Vernita Humphreys, Carpenter’s granddaughter. Surrounding them are well-wishers, including Gov. Wes Moore, third from left, City Council President Nick Mosby, at William’s right, and other city officials. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Today’s Baltimoreans are the ninth generation to patronize the city market, which has been housed in a succession of different buildings throughout its long history. The newest one, designed by BCT Design Group and developed by Seawall, cost $45 million to build and features two stories, high ceilings, walls full of windows and space for up to 45 merchant stalls as well as 10 vendor kiosks.

Moore needed no introduction to the significance of the city landmark, which he said was a place to feed “stomachs,” “minds” and “souls.”

“This is what it means to have a gathering spot where people can learn and engage and celebrate,” Moore said, pledging continued support for the market and for the city of Baltimore as a whole during his term as governor.

“This is Maryland’s decade, and Baltimore is going to help to lead the way,” he said.

The new governor shouted out legacy vendors, like Faidley Seafood, as well as new ones, like Dosirock, a Korean BBQ stall, and Urban Reads, a book vendor. Other new and returning vendors include Super Fried Chicken, Garden Produce, Taharka Brothers Ice Cream, Ovenbird Bakery and Black Acres Roastery.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the crowd filed outdoors to the market’s block-long public plaza, where Jayson WIlliams rang in the grand opening by ringing the historic Lexington Market bell. Williams’ great-grandfather, James B. Carpenter, rang the same bell at the start of each business day between 1963 and 1971.

In addition to the food and drink for sale, the market will also be home to community programming, such as events marking Black History Month next weekend, on Feb. 3-5.

Vendor Shawn Parker, the co-owner of Connie’s Chicken and Waffles, said the new market’s grand opening felt like the start of the “next chapter” for a historic city attraction.

“We anticipate to be here for many decades to come,” he said.