8 ways to celebrate Labor Day weekend in Baltimore

A visit to Hampton, once the center of a 25,000-acre agricultural and mercantile empire that included ironworks, grain crops, beef cattle, thoroughbred horses, coal mining, marble quarries and mills, offers more than a glimpse of how the rich lived and prospered in the 19th century (and make no mistake, business was very good for the Ridgely family in its day; for a time, Hampton was the largest private residence in the U.S.). For much of the Ridgely’s wealth and opulence was accomplished through slave labor; some 300 slaves were at Hampton at its peak, making it one of the largest slave plantations in Maryland, and the practice did not end there until 1864, when slavery became illegal in the state. The current Hampton National Historic Site includes some of the former slave quarters, offering the rare chance to see where enslaved labor both lived and toiled throughout much of U.S. history. Grounds are open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; the lower house, slave quarters and dairy are open 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Mansion tours are available at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Free. nps.gov/hamp.