Baltimore Humane Society - Adoption Center open by appointment only. Complete application online to adopt. Spay, Neuter & Wellness Clinic closed. Pet food Bank - Donations of wet and dry cat and dog food, any brand, are especially needed. Open bags accepted. Monday (9am-4pm) and Tuesday-Sunday 9am-6pm) Donate contact-free by placing items in our donation shed. Receipts available on shed door. Staffs pick of the week - Give a friend a forever home. Humane Society Of Carroll County 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158, Reach them at 410-848-4810 or www.hscarroll.org Baltimore Humane Society 1601 Nicodemus Rd. Reisterstown, MD 21136 410-833-8848 or www.bmorehumane.org