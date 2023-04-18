Jonas Brothers to perform ‘secret show’ in Baltimore on April 28

In 10 days , on April 28, the Jonas Brothers will perform in Baltimore — at a venue that the pop group is keeping under wraps.

The Charm City concert set for April 28 is one of “three secret shows” with the other two slated for Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth.

A news release did not give a date for when the venues would be revealed.

The band of brothers — Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas — released “Sucker,” its first single together after a six-year hiatus, in 2019. Since then they have released a documentary film and a top-selling album, “Happiness Begins.”

The group’s new single “Waffle House” dropped earlier this month. A new release of “The Album” is set for May 12.

Fans who like surprises — and the Jonas Brothers — can register for a Verified Fan Onsale now through Thursday at 1 p.m.

The process involves a lottery and not everyone who registers will be able to get tickets. For those who receive an access code, the ticket sale will begin Thursday, April 21. However, receiving a code also does not guarantee tickets, according to Ticketmaster.

We’re a sucker for secrets, but if anyone knows the show’s location, we’d love to hear about it. Send tips to agruskin@baltsun.com.