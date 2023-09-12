Filmmaker John Waters gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday: Here’s where you can watch in Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore filmmaker John Waters will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Sept. 18. (Ulysses MuÃ±oz/Baltimore Sun/TNS)

Baltimore’s “Pope of Trash” is getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week, and Charm City film buffs can catch the ceremony live at two local movie theaters.

The Senator Theatre on York Road and The Charles Theatre, in Station North, will both screen the pomp and circumstance Monday as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce unveils John Waters’ Walk of Fame star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Waters, the writer and director behind movies like “Pink Flamingos,” “Hairspray,” “Cry Baby” and “Serial Mom,” is known for featuring Baltimore’s quirkiness on-screen. His films introduced moviegoers to iconic actors like Divine and Mink Stole, who will be one of the guest speakers at the Walk of Fame ceremony. Other guest speakers include actress Ricki Lake and photographer Greg Gorman. Marc Malkin, the senior culture and events editor for Variety magazine, will be the event’s emcee.

Waters’ star will be the 2,763rd to join the Walk of Fame, which honors celebrities from Fred Astaire to Renée Zellweger. He was nominated for the honor by Outfest, a nonprofit that offers support to LGBTQIA artists.

The ceremony kicks off Sept. 18 at 11:30 a.m. PT (Pacific Time) — that’s 2:30 p.m. in Baltimore. Doors to the Senator and Charles theaters will open at 2 p.m. for the live-stream, which will be free of charge to attend. Film fans can also watch from home by logging on to walkoffame.com.

Waters’ Walk of Fame honor coincides with the opening of a new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures exhibition centered on his contributions to cinema. “John Waters: Pope of Trash” will run Sept. 17-Aug. 4, 2024 at The Academy Museum in Los Angeles and will feature a retrospective screening series and more than 400 works related to his filmography.