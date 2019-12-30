Construction of the Liberty ships began in September 1941. Initially, they were marked for sale to the British; the U.S. didn’t enter the war until the attack on Pearl Harbor the following December. By war’s end in 1945, some 2,700 Liberty ships had been built, more than 380 at the Fairfield shipyard. As the workhorses of the American war effort, they transported two-thirds of all cargo that left the U.S. during the war. The John W. Brown, named for an American labor-union leader, could carry as much as 9,000 tons of cargo and as many as 500 soldiers.