Latina teens create online space for young Baltimore immigrants to trade advice and find community

Sparked by an internship this summer, the Latina teenagers started a series of conversations via Zoom about the larger themes in their lives — from the intersections of their many identities, to bullying, segregation and isolation. They wound up crafting a website made by and for Spanish-speaking immigrant youth who struggle with adapting to American culture and feeling like they belong. Called parqueologiamigrante.com, or Migrant Parkology in English, the site has attracted hundreds of views from young immigrants since it was launched in August.